The only UK trade event for the ice cream sector is back!

Organised by the Ice Cream Alliance (ICA), the Ice Cream & Artisan Food Show 2022 returns to the Yorkshire Event Centre in Harrogate after a two-year Covid-related gap. C.E.O, Zelica Carr (pictured below), said: ‘In response to a survey of our members regarding other exhibitors they would like to see at the show, 2020’s exhibition was the first to include other products sold by parlours, mobilers and cafes, including coffee and hot drinks, cakes, savoury snacks and confectionary.

‘The show provides a launch pad for the further growth of our sector, and our 2022 event will be bigger and better than ever,’ she added.

Zelica Carr, CEO of the Ice Cream Alliance, organisers of the Ice Cream and Artisan Food Show 2022

In common with other hospitality businesses, the ice cream sector has had a tough time during the pandemic but it has bounced back in 2021 with the support of the ICA’s Great British Ice Cream Staycation campaign during the summer, and record numbers holidaying in the UK.

Mayor of Harrogate, Councillor Trevor Chapman, was also keen to welcome it back to the town: ‘We recognise the importance of the show which attracts companies and visitors from across the world and I would like to wish the company every success in 2022.’

Heather Parry, Managing Director of the Yorkshire Event Centre, added: “It’s great to be hosting events again, doing what we do best and presenting large scale events like this which are so important for the industry and the economy. This is a very special calendar date and it’s great for the YEC, for Harrogate and for Yorkshire.’

The Ice Cream & Artisan Food Show will be held from 8th – 10th February 2022 at the Yorkshire Event Centre, Harrogate. In addition to everything that the makers and sellers of ice cream need to run their businesses, the show will also include exhibitors selling coffee and other beverages, cakes, confectionary and savoury snacks. For more information on exhibiting and/or registering to attend in February 2022, visit www.ice-cream.org