If the Glove Fits: Herald Doubles Down on Glove Stocks
March 30
10:48 2023
Quality disposables manufacturer and supplier, Herald, is ramping up sales of its multi-purpose catering disposables, with demand rising for both clear and blue vinyl gloves, and PE gloves.

National sales manager for Herald, David Martin commented: ‘Since the pandemic there has been an increased concern around hygiene from every sector, with all disposable gloves selling well. Herald currently stocks clear vinyl and blue vinyl, powder-free gloves in an array of sizes; clear PE gloves in medium and large; and blue vinyl, lightly powdered gloves in medium size.’

Besides supplying to the catering industry, the popular supplier provides janitorial disposables to facilities managers in the education and business-and-industry sectors.

‘There’s a huge emphasis on improved hygiene across all facilities since Covid, and nobody wants to run short on gloves,’ continued David. ‘We’re investing in extra storage facilities so that we can hold more stock, meaning our customers can vary their orders as and when they need to. We’ve also sourced the best quality products to ensure complete satisfaction and are maintaining a ready supply. At the end of the day it’s about increased protection and peace of mind.’

Visit www.heraldplastic.com or call 0208 507 7900 to order a copy of Herald’s catalogue.

biodegradable packaging scotlanddisposable packagingenvironmentally friendly packagingFood packaging scotlandherald disposablesHerald plasticshot drinks packaging food packaging Scotlandsandwich packaging
