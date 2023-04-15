Catering Scotland

Herald Expects Salad Bowl Sales Increase To Coincide With Summer Demand

April 15
11:03 2023
Herald is expecting a run on sales of its selection of premium eco-friendly disposable salad bowls as the days get longer and temperatures warm up. Targeting high end independent stores and delicatessens, the quality disposables manufacturer and supplier has recently announced a spike in sales of its wrapped cutlery and the salad bowls are expected to follow suit. David Martin, the company’s national sales manager, attributes this demand to caterers wanting to improve on the overall experience in order to justify rising costs: ‘If people are paying more, they expect decent quality and reassurance that their product is hygienic,’ he says. ‘They won’t want to eat an expensive salad with a fork that has potentially been handled several times.

‘Likewise, consumers also expect eco-friendly products and are well informed on matters related to the environment. Making the right choices with the accoutrements that go with the food is the best way to ensure repeat business.’

 The bowls (pictured), which are available in a selection of sizes including 500 cc, 750 cc and 1000 cc, come with PET lids and are designed to enhance the product offering, presenting the contents in the optimum light. The same size containers are available in a rectangle shape, with paper lids, for hot food, complementing the salad bowls and allowing for a wider choice of offering.’

Visit www.heraldplastic.com or call 0208 507 7900 to order a copy of their catalogue.

