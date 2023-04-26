Catering Scotland

Herald Adds Bags of Quality Enhances Eco-Friendly Range

April 26
2023
Sales across Herald‘s paper bag range have risen significantly since the company announced the introduction of brown paper grab bags earlier this year.

Available in a range of sizes, the bags appeal to restaurant, takeaway and delicatessen owners who are keen to reach out to an increasingly eco-conscious customer base.

National sales manager, David Martin, says: ‘These robust paper bags provide the perfect alternative to plastic and are perfect for printing, which means they can be used for brand and product promotion.

‘Most consumers now look for an alternative to plastic and when getting a take out or grabbing a couple of items from a specialist food shop, these paper bags are ideal. Looking at our sales, it appears that our customers agree too.’

Part of an extensive selection of sustainable options within Herald’s core range, the bags enhance the company’s reputation for affordable, eco-friendly packaging products.

Visit www.heraldplastic.com or call 0208 507 7900 to order a copy of the latest catalogue.

biodegradable packaging scotlanddisposable packagingenvironmentally friendly packagingFood packaging scotlandherald disposableshot drinks packaging food packaging Scotlandsandwich packaging
