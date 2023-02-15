Quality disposables manufacturer and supplier, Herald, has introduced single wall, white aqueous cold cones to its compostable range. The 4-oz cones come in packs of 200 and are expected to be an additional purchase for facilities managers, vending operators and office managers, as well as those catering for refreshments on the go at large events.

An eco-friendly alternative to the small plastic cups often found alongside water coolers, the cones are full compostable. National sales manager, David Martin, says: ‘We already stock a wide choice of aqueous hot cups as part of our environmentally friendly range, with both double and ripple wall options, so it made sense to source cold cones to complete the selection.

‘We now have many customers who are keen to switch to 100 per cent aqueous products across all their purchases, and we want those customers to treat us as a one-stop shop.’

Herald is committed to offering the widest choice of greener products to meet the increased demand from the catering and food-to-go sectors.

Other products in the company’s eco range include a wide selection of single, double and triple wall cups and a choice of eco sip lids made from CPLA, a renewable material created from plants. The company has also expanded its range of bagasse items to include square, round and rectangle plates, in varying sizes, along with bowls and hot boxes, chip trays, burger boxes, noodle boxes and other lunch boxes.

Visit www.heraldplastic.com or call 0208 507 7900 to order a copy of the new catalogue.