Quality disposables manufacturer and supplier, Herald, has added to both its plant-based PLA and paper straws ranges to meet increasing demand. Responding to the growing number of customers requesting a wider choice of green products, the company’s Jazz Café range now includes 6mm jumbo, bottle and cocktail paper straws in black, kraft and red stripe, along with 8mm red stripe spoon and smoothie straws and 12mm red stripe angle cut straws.

Wrapped 6mm red stripe paper straws are also a recent addition, as the supplier caters to the growing requirement for wrapped disposables in response to consumer demand for added hygiene and cleanliness reassurance.

National sales manager, Herald, David Martin explains: ‘Wrapped products are definitely on the increase as they satisfy customer demand from the higher end takeaways and catering providers. With that in mind we’ve sourced the best quality products and are maintaining a ready supply.’

Sitting alongside Herald’s extensive selection of PLA straws, which are 100 percent biodegradable and are available in both black and clear formats, both types provide pub, restaurant, café and bar operators the opportunity to offer their customers an ethical, environmentally friendly choice.

‘The PLA straws are softer than paper and work well for certain businesses and in medical settings where individuals are struggling to ingest liquids. It’s important that these consumers are well catered for and full provision is made to meet their needs.’

Visit www.heraldplastic.com or call 0208 507 7900 to order a copy of the new catalogue.