Quality disposables manufacturer and supplier, Herald, has announced a 30 percent increase in sales of its compostable aqueous hot cups. Part of the company’s environmentally friendly range – with both double and ripple wall options – the cups (pictured) have been popular since launching 18 months ago, with sales increasing rapidly in the last year.

Prioritising an additional ripple-wall option, not commonly offered in a completely compostable form, national sales manager, David Martin, explains: ‘Many of our new customers are conscious of their own customers’ environmental considerations. Consumers are negotiating tricky financial times but the environment remains a sensitive issue and making eco-friendly choices is one thing that people feel they can still take control of.

‘As more establishments go fully biodegradable with their packaging and disposables, we wanted to make sure we were able to offer our customers every option.’

The sizes of cups available – 8 oz, 12 oz and 16 oz – complement the lids in the Herald range, allowing customers to make the switch to the 100 percent compostable, aqueous product without having to invest in new lids.

Other products in Herald’s eco range include a wide selection of single, double and triple wall cups, and a choice of eco sip lids made from CPLA, a renewable material created from plants. The company has also expanded its range of bagasse items to include square, round and rectanglular plates, in varying sizes, along with bowls and hot boxes, chip trays, burger boxes, noodle boxes and other lunch boxes.

