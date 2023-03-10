Quality disposables manufacturer and supplier, Herald, has announced a notable spike in sales of its compostable cups, with demand increasing by as much as 30 percent in the last quarter alone.

In providing a ripple wall option – not commonly offered in a completely compostable form – National Sales Manager David Martin believes Herald is increasing the gap between their range and those of their competitors: ‘ We launched the 100 percent compostable cups two years ago because we were keen to offer as much choice as possible, and we’re very conscious that sustainable products are at the top of everyone’s list. We’re delighted that our sales are so strong and we hope to continue to add to our eco-friendly, hot cup range in the months to come.

Extra space has been negotiated to allow for the increase in sales and we intend to hold more stock so that the turnaround is quick and customers’ expectations continue to be met.’

Other products in Herald’s eco range include a wider selection of single, double and triple wall cups and a choice of eco sip lids made from CPLA, a renewable material created from plants.

The company has also expanded its range of bagasse items to include square, round and rectangle plates, in varying sizes, along with bowls and hot boxes, chip trays, burger boxes, noodle boxes and other lunch boxes.

Part of Herald’s burgeoning environmentally friendly range, the full compostable cups are available in a selection of sizes – 8oz, 12oz and 16oz – with lids to fit.

Visit www.heraldplastic.com or call 0208 507 7900 to order a copy of the new catalogue.