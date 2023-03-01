Catering Scotland

Herald Anticipates Big Spring Salad Sales

March 01
08:16 2023
Quality disposables manufacturer and supplier, Herald, has confirmed it is increasing its supply of premium eco-friendly disposable, kraft salad bowls in anticipation of increased demand in the run up to Easter when weather conditions improve and temperatures become milder.

The company is expecting a surge in orders of the sustainable bowls from mid-March, as caterers offer a greater selection of pre-packaged salad dishes from the start of spring through to the end of summer.

National sales manager, David Martin, says that the company is already expanding its regular customer base for this product: ‘We’ve been marketing to those with a reputation for offering the highest quality packaging to complement their produce, and there has been a lot of growth in this tier as companies become more focused on sustainable packaging and addressing their own customer demand.’

The bowls, which are available in a selection of sizes, including 500 cc, 750 cc and 1000 cc, are supplied with PET lids and are designed to enhance the contents in the optimum light. The containers are available in a rectangle shape with paper lids for hot food, complementing the salad bowls and allowing for a wider choice of offering.

Visit www.heraldplastic.com or call 0208 507 7900 to order a copy of the new catalogue.

