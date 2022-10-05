Catering Scotland

Herald Appoints Dedicated Scotland Sales Manager

Herald Appoints Dedicated Scotland Sales Manager

October 05
16:48 2022
Quality disposables manufacturer and supplier, Herald, has strengthened its commitment to the Scottish market with the appointment of a dedicated sales manager.

Based in Glasgow, Scott Forbes has 35 years’ experience in the packaging industry and is expected to grow Herald’s business north of the Border, strengthening existing relationships and identifying new opportunities.

Having worked across all departments in the disposable-packaging sector, from warehouse and delivery to management and sales, Scott has a keen knowledge of the market and an understanding of what clients want from suppliers.

‘Scottish customers want decent products for a decent price and that’s what Herald delivers on,’ he says. ‘As long as we are delivering quality goods and the pricing is fair, I believe there’s the potential for Herald to do great business here.’

News of his appointment follows the announcement that the company has opened a Newcastle office, providing local staff with an accessible base from which to work while adding to the company’s storage facilities for its expanding product range. Having built a successful business in England, Herald is now keen to build a strong profile in Scotland.

National sales manager, David Martin, added: ‘We’re focused on providing options that allow customers to keep costs down and we’re in constant talks with suppliers to review and expand our product selection. We hope to make a strong impression north of the Border, with competitive pricing and a strong product range.’

Visit www.heraldplastic.com or call 0208 507 7900 to order a copy of the new catalogue.

