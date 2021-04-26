As Scottish hospitality begins to reopen this week, Herald have introduced a selection of 100 percent compostable hot cups (pictured above) with both double and ripple wall options. Strengthening its commitment to providing a varied choice of premium, eco-friendly products this summer, the disposables supplier is offering a choice of greener products to meet the increased demand from the catering and food-to-go sectors.

Managing director of Herald, Yogesh Patel, comments on the current market status as businesses shift to accommodate as outdoor events, and restaurants and cafes continue to maximise their takeaway options: ‘The increase in takeaway demand for cafes, restaurants and pubs means that the market has expanded for disposable cups, and many of the new customers we’re attracting are conscious of their own customers’ environmental considerations.

‘As restrictions lift, we expect the demand for all of our catering disposables to continue to rise as there will be more outdoor socialising and entertainment with concerts and festivals now being planned.’

Other products in Herald’s eco range include a wider selection of single, double and triple wall cups, and a choice of eco sip lids made from CPLA, a renewable material created from plants. The company has also expanded its range of bagasse items to include square, round and rectangle plates, in varying sizes, along with bowls and hot boxes, chip trays, burger boxes, noodle boxes and other lunch boxes.

Visit www.heraldplastic.com or call 0208 507 7900 to order a copy of the new catalogue.