Quality disposables manufacturer and supplier, Herald, is maximising sales of its outdoor catering disposables with a selection of skewers that can be used for all types of al fresco and buffet dining. Part of the company’s Rootier range, the current bestseller is the bamboo round skewer. A traditional wooden skewer, it comes in differing sizes and is ideal for barbecues and outside eating.

The range includes bamboo products from chop sticks and paddle-shaped skewers to knot-looped and side-twisted skewers and teppo gushi (gun-shaped) skewers. Managing director, Yogesh Patel, comments on the abundance of choice: ‘We’ve built our reputation on giving our customers the best quality and the maximum choice,’ he said.

As event coordinators have to consider costs at the moment; they’re making decisions about what they are sourcing with a view to their own profit margins, while their focus continues to be on eco-friendly products. By providing the widest selection we are allowing our customers to choose in accordance with their budget, rather than what’s available.’

