Herald Brings Out The Barbeque

June 20
13:36 2023
Quality disposables manufacturer and supplier, Herald, is maximising sales of its outdoor catering disposables with a selection of skewers that can be used for all types of al fresco and buffet dining. Part of the company’s Rootier range, the current bestseller is the bamboo round skewer. A traditional wooden skewer, it comes in differing sizes and is ideal for barbecues and outside eating.

The range includes bamboo products from chop sticks and paddle-shaped skewers to knot-looped and side-twisted skewers and teppo gushi (gun-shaped) skewers. Managing director, Yogesh Patel, comments on the abundance of choice: ‘We’ve built our reputation on giving our customers the best quality and the maximum choice,’ he said.

As event coordinators have to consider costs at the moment; they’re making decisions about what they are sourcing with a view to their own profit margins, while their focus continues to be on eco-friendly products. By providing the widest selection we are allowing our customers to choose in accordance with their budget, rather than what’s available.’

Visit www.heraldplastic.com or call 0208 507 7900 to order a copy of the latest catalogue.

