Quality disposables manufacturer and supplier, Herald, has witnessed a 40 percent rise in bagasse sales compared to the final quarter of last year, suggesting the ban on a number of plastic catering products is having a positive knock-on effect on the popularity of environmentally friendly products.

The bagasse range – which includes square, round and rectanglular plates, bowls and hot boxes, chip trays, burger boxes, noodle boxes and other lunch boxes – has grown in popularity since its launch four years ago, with sales peaking in the last six months.

Having recently moved premises, Herald now carries an even wider choice of biodegradable alternatives. The expansion increases the value and range of the company’s offering, while meeting the demand for greener products.

Managing director, Yogesh Patel, said: ‘Our single focus is to stay ahead of the curve when it comes to environmentally friendly and alternative products. The bagasse range sits alongside our wood and corn starch offerings, and our primary concern will always be to offer our customers affordable quality, providing the greatest variety and ensuring a full range containing all options. It’s a constantly changing market and the increase in sales of our bagasse offering reflects the growing demand for sustainable items that are sturdy enough to hold and protect hot snacks and meals.’

