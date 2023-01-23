It’s been two years since Herald, the quality disposables manufacturer and supplier, completed its hot drinks and ancillary products offering with a selection of white and brown sugar sachets and sticks. Since then, sales of all coffee-to-go products have risen for the catering disposables supplier, with most customers now buying across a wide range of the company’s goods in order to fulfil their catering needs.

The sugar is available by the case, which means it can be easily added on to orders for hot cups, lids and stirrers, completing the supplementary products requirement for any on-the-move hot drinks offering. Herald’s national sales manager, David Martin, believes the company has earned its place in the market: ‘We’ve been expanding our range to meet the growing needs of this market, while offering all the products necessary to provide the full coffee-to-go experience, he said.

‘Catering to consumers who are on the move has been a predominant requirement for many of our customers over the past few years and we’ve witnessed a huge increase in demand. We’re delighted to provide a one-stop shop for all who serve this market, while maintaining the competitive pricing structure that Herald is known for.’

Supplying a full selection of single, double and triple wall ripple cups in a range of sizes with a choice of biodegradable and fully compostable aqueous options, Herald’s range also includes eco sip lids, spoons and stirrers. The company has expanded its selection with the ultimate goal of providing a single source supply of disposable cups and supplementary products for cafes and food-to-go establishments.

Visit www.heraldplastic.com or call 0208 507 7900 to order a copy of the new catalogue.