Herald Creates a Ripple in the Drinks-To-Go Market

May 11
10:06 2023
Quality disposables manufacturer and supplier, Herald, has confirmed an increase in sales of its triple-wall ripple hot cups.

Part of the supplier’s Grab-and-Go range, the cups have seen a 50 percent rise in popularity compared to last year, indicating that caterers and takeaway coffee outlets are prepared to invest in a thicker grade, eco-friendly product to ensure greater customer satisfaction.

Available in brown and black and a variety of sizes from 4 oz – through to 16 oz, the cups are 100 percent compostable and are compatible with the Herald’s biodegradable domed lids.

Managing Director, Yogesh Patel comments: ‘As habits are changing and environmental awareness rises among consumers, we’re seeing an increasing number of establishments choosing to go fully biodegradable with their packaging and disposables.

‘It’s heartening to see that caterers and takeaway providers are prepared to invest in a cup that will add value to the end product and enhance the user experience. The brown ripple cups are the current favourite so we have ensured we can always offer a ready supply.’

Other products in Herald’s eco range include a wider selection of single and double wall cups, eco sip lids made from CPLA and wooden stirrers.

Visit www.heraldplastic.com or call 0208 507 7900 to order a copy of the latest catalogue.

biodegradable packaging scotlanddisposable packagingenvironmentally friendly packagingFood packaging scotlandherald disposablesHerald plasticshot drinks packaging food packaging Scotlandsandwich packaging
