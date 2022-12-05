Quality disposables manufacturer and supplier, Herald, has expanded its wooden cutlery offering to include wrapped meal packs and individually wrapped cutlery items. Comprising a knife, fork and napkin , the eco-friendly packs come with or without salt and pepper sachets and offer a better value hygienic alternative. National sales manager, David Martin. explains: ‘Sealed wrapped cutlery packs certainly provide a cleaner eating experience and assure the customer that knives, forks and napkins haven’t been handled prior to use.

‘We’re also trying to take into account the rise in costs for consumers who favour street food, takeaways and food stalls. It’s no longer a cheap option and these are tough times, so if the consumer is making this spend then they should be offered the best possible experience.’

With a comprehensive range that includes birchwood cutlery, including stirrers and skewers, Herald and has seen sales rise year on year as the trend for natural products has grown in popularity. Part of its quality Rootier range which also includes ice cream and lolly sticks, ice cream spoons, and chopsticks, the range sits alongside the popular Mr Chip birchwood chip fork.

Renowned for its comprehensive range of eco-friendly products, Herald’s wooden goods are best sellers.

For more information on Herald and its broad selection of sustainable, fully compostable products, visit www.heraldplastic.com or call 0208 507 7900.