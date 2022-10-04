Quality disposables manufacturer and supplier, Herald, has opened a second office in Newcastle to provide its northern-based staff with a work base and to expand the company’s storage facilities for its growing product range.

Based in Newcastle with a 30-year history, Herald provides a wide range of products for the foodservice and retail markets.

The new office is led by Herald’s national sales manager, David Martin. ‘We’re in constant talks with suppliers to review and expand our product offering so that our customers have a full range of goods to choose from at differing price points, without sacrificing quality.

‘Having extra storage facilities means that we can hold more, allowing our customers to hold less and to order more regularly. This means that they can use their own space effectively without tying it up with surplus supplies. We hope that the opening of this northern office signifies to customers that we remain solid and reliable and able to deliver on our promises. We don’t let people down.’

Meanwhile, Herald is in the process of appointing a dedicated sales executive for Scotland. ‘We’re looking forward to having an executive in the field who knows the market and will provide good representation for the Herald brand,’ added David.

Visit www.heraldplastic.com or call 0208 507 7900 to order a copy of the new catalogue.