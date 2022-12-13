Quality disposables manufacturer and supplier, Herald, has announced it will now include meal packs in its cornstarch cutlery range.

Part of the exclusive Rootier selection, the cutlery is 100 percent biodegradable and provides an environmentally friendly alternative to plastic. Sitting alongside Herald’s wood and plastic options to offer a sturdy, natural substitute, the meal packs’ launch coincides with the surge in demand for outdoor markets and festive events. ‘Consumers are looking for quality street food that’s worthy of their spend,’ said Herald National Sales Manager, David Martin. ‘Nobody particularly wants to pick their cutlery from an open, shared selection in the current climate. People are still wary and want to enjoy the celebrations without risking their health.

‘When it comes to quality disposables, the consumer wants more than just plastic options and these meal packs meet that demand,’ he added.

The meal packs comprise:

– Knife, fork and napkin

– Fork, dessert spoon and napkin

– Knife, fork, dessert spoon and napkin

– Knife, fork, salt and pepper and napkin

Visit www.heraldplastic.com or call 0208 507 7900 to order a copy of the new catalogue.