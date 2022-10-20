Quality disposables manufacturer and supplier, Herald, has created extra warehouse space to increase the amount of hot cups and lids it holds. With a wide selection of compostable hot cups, the company is preparing for increased demand from the Christmas markets and event organisers, which are back in full swing this year following the pandemic.

By storing more product, Herald can guarantee early delivery of products during the busy festive period.

Herald’s hot-cup range includes:

– Triple wall ripple cups

– Double wall cups

– Single wall paper cups in brown and white, all in a full selection of sizes, along with lids to fit

National sales manager, David Martin, says the company is ready to meet demand: ‘Some companies have experienced stock shortages this year due to a volatile supply chain and market uncertainty. Rather than expect our customers to go without certain products or to settle for lower specification items, we now have the warehouse space to hold stock in reserve, and we’ve bought in greater bulk.

‘Despite people operating on tighter budgets, we suspect that the Christmas markets will still enjoy a healthy footfall as consumers will be keen for escapism, even if they have less to spend.

‘Sales of hot drinks, including hot chocolate and mulled wines and hot ciders at these events are likely to remain healthy, as they will fall into the category of smaller, affordable treats.

With an expected greater demand for quality paper cups, our priority is to keep stock levels high so we don’t have to turn business away.

