Herald Introduces Compostable Aqueous Hot Cups To Growing Range

July 17
07:29 2023
Quality disposables manufacturer and supplier, Herald, has introduced double wall hot cups, in a variety of sizes. The compostable cups are expected to sell to wholesalers, street food suppliers, cafes and takeaway outlets, as well as those catering for refreshments on the go at large outdoor events.

Pitched as an eco-friendly alternative, the cups are fully compostable and meet Herald’s corporate brief to supply more sustainable products.

Herald’s managing director, Yogesh Patel said: ‘We already stock aqueous cold cones and single wall beer cups, so it made sense to source hot cups to  complete the selection. We now have many customers who are keen to switch to aqueous products across all their purchases and we want those customers to treat us as a one-stop shop.’

Other products in Herald’s eco range include a wider selection of single-, double- and triple-wall cups and a choice of eco sip lids made from CPLA, a renewable material created from plants. The company has also expanded its range of bagasse items to include square, round and rectangle plates, in varying sizes, along with bowls and hot boxes, chip trays, burger boxes, noodle boxes and other lunch boxes.

Visit www.heraldplastic.com or call 0208 507 7900 to order a copy of the latest catalogue.

biodegradable packaging scotlanddisposable packagingenvironmentally friendly packagingFood packaging scotlandherald disposablesHerald plasticshot drinks packaging food packaging Scotlandsandwich packaging
