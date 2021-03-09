Catering Scotland

March 09
14:17 2021
Herald, the disposables manufacturer and supplier, has launched a selection of 100 percent compostable hot cups as part of its environmentally friendly range.

Available with both double- and ripple-wall options, the new range aims to meet the increasing demand for greener, more sustainable foodservice products. Rare in a completely compostable form, the ripple-wall option is available in 8oz, 12oz and 16oz sizes.

Managing Director, Yogesh Patel, said: ‘The increase in takeaway options for cafes, restaurants and pubs means that the market has expanded for disposable cups, and an increasing number of establishments are choosing to go fully biodegradable with their packaging and disposables.’

Other products in Herald’s eco range include a wider selection of single, double and triple wall cups, and a choice of eco sip lids made from CPLA, a renewable plant-based material created. The company has also expanded its range of bagasse items to include square, round and rectangle plates, in varying sizes, along with bowls and hot boxes, chip trays, burger boxes, noodle boxes and other lunch boxes.

Visit www.heraldplastic.com or call 0208 507 7900 to order a copy of the new catalogue.

