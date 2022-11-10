Quality disposables manufacturer and supplier, Herald, has added a selection of microwaveable meal boxes to its range of disposable food containers.

Included as part of the company’s eco-friendly selection, the bio meal boxes are available in a choice of sizes and can be used for hot or cold foods. Made from mineral-based PP material and water, the boxes are fully recyclable and provide buyers with an environmentally sound choice of microwaveable containers.

Head of sales for Herald, David Martin, said: ‘We’ve carefully sourced our bio meal boxes to ensure quality is maintained and we can provide a healthy supply to meet ongoing demand. We expect there to be an enthusiastic take up, particularly as these boxes are ideal for hot and cold foods.’

Renowned for its status as a food-packaging provider that sources the widest selection of quality goods, Herald covers all bases to provide the food-to-go, cafe and catering markets with products that tick all boxes.

Visit www.heraldplastic.com or call 0208 507 7900 to order a copy of the new catalogue.