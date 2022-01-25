Herald has launched a premium selection of eco-friendly, disposable brown craft salad bowls aimed at specialist food stores and upmarket delicatessens. Targeting high-end, independent outlets – particularly those offering the highest quality packaging to complement their produce – the disposables manufacturer and supplier expects the majority of take up to come from high-end delis and takeaways. Managing Director, Yogesh Patel, explains: ‘Top products require the highest quality packaging and customers expect this.

‘Just because food has been prepared to take away and eat at home, work or on the go, doesn’t mean that the bar should be lower in terms of quality.’

Available in 500cc, 750cc and 1,000cc capacities, the bowls come with PET lids and can also be supplied in a rectangular shape with paper lids for hot food.

Visit www.heraldplastic.com or email sales@heraldplastic.com for more information on the full product range.