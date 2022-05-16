Quality disposables manufacturer and supplier, Herald, has launched a selection of eco-friendly kraft containers aimed at restaurants, specialist food stores and high-end takeaways. The rectangular-shaped disposable hot-food containers are designed for those seeking to offer the highest quality packaging.

Sitting alongside Herald’s kraft salad bowls, the hot food containers come with paper lids and are designed to enhance the presentation of their contents.

‘With the new wave of food-delivery services, more and more restaurants are offering a take-out option so their menus can be enjoyed at home,’ says Herald’s managing director, Yogesh Patel.

‘These establishments are seeking to use packaging and disposables that reflect and complement the quality of the food they offer, in order to protect their brand and retain credibility. Our kraft products, which support green credentials and protect hot contents, are experiencing a surge in demand.’

Visit www.heraldplastic.com or email sales@heraldplastic.com for more information on the full product range.