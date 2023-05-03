Quality disposables manufacturer and supplier, Herald, has launched a new website and brochure to support its extended product range. With extra lines introduced across multiple product categories, the company is focusing on the catering and food-to-go sectors where demand is currently high, as well as continuing to add to its eco-friendly selection.

New products include: A wider selection of single-, double- and triple-wall cups; additional sizes in the kraft snack box range; a paper bag offering; meal packs and wrapped cutlery; and extra items in the company’s bagasse collection.

In addition to the latter, the website and brochure include Herald’s natural birchwood cutlery, stirrers and skewers and a complete cornstarch cutlery range, which looks and feels like plastic but is natural and completely biodegradable.

Managing Director Yogesh Patel explains why it is necessary to keep the website fresh and the brochure updated: ‘There’s a lot of pressure in the catering and food-to-go sectors right now due to the overall increase in costs, and a lot of our customers are feeling the squeeze.

‘By regularly reviewing the stock information we pass onto customers via the brochure, we can reassure the businesses that we offer choice across our products.’

Renowned for its unrivalled breadth of product choice, Herald only stocks products that fall below a certain grade, in order to protect reputation and customer expectation and prides itself on its speedy delivery and outstanding record of good service.

Visit www.heraldplastic.com or call 0208 507 7900 to order a copy of the new catalogue.