Catering Scotland

Herald Launches Paper Grab Bag

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Herald Launches Paper Grab Bag

Herald Launches Paper Grab Bag
February 21
15:20 2023
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Quality disposables manufacturer and supplier, Herald, has added brown grab bags to its paper bag line. Sitting alongside a range of small, medium and large flat handle bags, the new products are expected to appeal to restaurant and takeaway owners who are keen to present an eco-conscious offering.

‘Regardless of changes to the law, plastic has been losing its appeal for some time,’ says National Sales Manager, David Martin. ‘Consumers are better-educated than they were a decade ago and the majority tend to prefer a paper alternative. The new grab bags are robust enough to do the same job as plastic takeaway bag and they’re ideal for specialist food stores, restaurants and high-end takeaway outlets.’

The bags are part of an exhaustive selection of sustainable options currently provided by Herald, including a choice of bagasse table-wear, chip trays and hot boxes, salad bowls and soup containers; paper cups and plates and wooden cutlery and meal packs.

Visit www.heraldplastic.com or call 0208 507 7900 to order a copy of the new catalogue.

Tags
biodegradable packaging scotlanddisposable packagingenvironmentally friendly packagingFood packaging scotlandherald disposableshot drinks packaging food packaging Scotlandsandwich packaging
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Catering Scotland

Catering Scotland

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Recent Posts

@CATERINGSCOTLAND

    Sorry, no Tweets were found.

 Breaking News
  
© 2017 Copyright Catering Scotland. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.