Quality disposables manufacturer and supplier, Herald, has added brown grab bags to its paper bag line. Sitting alongside a range of small, medium and large flat handle bags, the new products are expected to appeal to restaurant and takeaway owners who are keen to present an eco-conscious offering.

‘Regardless of changes to the law, plastic has been losing its appeal for some time,’ says National Sales Manager, David Martin. ‘Consumers are better-educated than they were a decade ago and the majority tend to prefer a paper alternative. The new grab bags are robust enough to do the same job as plastic takeaway bag and they’re ideal for specialist food stores, restaurants and high-end takeaway outlets.’

The bags are part of an exhaustive selection of sustainable options currently provided by Herald, including a choice of bagasse table-wear, chip trays and hot boxes, salad bowls and soup containers; paper cups and plates and wooden cutlery and meal packs.

Visit www.heraldplastic.com or call 0208 507 7900 to order a copy of the new catalogue.