Quality disposables manufacturer and supplier, Herald, has launched a special printing service to offer a quick turnaround on printed food boxes, paper bags and bespoke paper cups.

Appointing printing expert, Leyla Koroglu (pictured), to oversee and deliver its new service, Herald will assist brand owners, wholesalers, packaging suppliers and retailers in taking products from concept to delivery.

Leyla Koroglu is a printing expert with years of experience in quality branded packaging

‘Sometimes, customers place orders without realising that the product won’t be suited to the contents and that there could be alternative choices to deliver better print outcomes,’ she says.

‘I will always discuss the intended purpose of the product and what food or drink it’s expected to hold. We have a maximum six-week lead time on bespoke orders, too, so it’s a quick turnaround.’

Herald’s National Sales Manager, David Martin,’ adds: ‘We have spent the last few years expanding our eco-friendly offering. ‘Leyla has the knowledge and experience to offer expert guidance and is adept at identifying what each customer needs.’

With new offices in Newcastle and the appointment of a Scottish sales manager, Scott Forbes, tasked with developing the company’s market share north of the Border, Herald’s range of packaging solutions offers businesses unrivaled choice, quality and value.

