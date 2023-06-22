Quality disposables manufacturer and supplier, Herald, is currently selling microwave containers based on the clear, plastic product line’s qualification for repurpose and reuse. Part of the popular supplier’s MicroFast range, the rectanglular and round containers are available in a selection of sizes, with lids to fit.

Keen to highlight the fact these products have been manufactured to be reused, managing director of Herald Yogesh Patel explains: ‘If plastic goods are being offered there has to be some reason or benefit. Sold with lids, these containers are useful as well as durable and can be used for storage and to hold leftovers or packed lunches.

‘We are primarily selling to wholesalers, caterers and takeaway establishments but consumers also have the option to re-purpose it, which provides a sustainable solution that benefits all.’

Renowned for its status as a food packaging provider that works hard to source the widest selection of quality goods, Herald takes into account budget and eco-friendly demand in the food-to-go, cafe and catering markets.

Visit www.heraldplastic.com or call 0208 507 7900 to order a copy of the latest catalogue.