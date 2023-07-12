Quality disposables manufacturer and supplier, Herald, has had a run in sales of its selection of premium eco-friendly kraft salad bowls and is holding extra stock for the summer months.

Managing Director, Yogesh Patel, said: ‘We want all our customers to be able to access the best packaging, regardless of size of order. Many have suggested that their own customers want to improve on the overall experience they offer in order to justify rising product costs. Everything is more expensive, from packaging to food ingredients, and so it is important that the end-user is reassured their money is being spent well.

‘Sales of the salad bowls (pictured above) have risen significantly compared to last year and these elegant, sustainable products complement the more high end range of salads and cold foods. If people are paying a lot, they expect decent quality.’

Herald has also recently reported a spike in sales of wrapped disposable wooden cutlery, which Yogesh also attributes to consumer expectation: ‘Who wants to eat an expensive salad with a fork that has been handled many times? People value a high level of hygiene when they’re eating on the go,’ he adds.

Available in a selection of sizes from 500cc right up to 1,300ml rounds, come with PET and PP lids and are designed to present the contents in the optimum light.

The same size containers are available in a rectangular shape with paper lids, for hot food, complementing the salad bowls and allowing for a wider product offering.

