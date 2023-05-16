Quality disposables manufacturer and supplier, Herald, is now promoting its flat-handle paper bags. Available in the brown bags have become a particular favourite with upmarket takeaways, delis, cafes and bakers.

Available in brown and white small, medium and large varieties, the range forms part of the company’s Grab & Go range which also includes grab, foil-lined and twist handle bags.

Herald’s managing director, Yogesh Patel said: ‘Consumers simply don’t want to use plastic bags any more, if they can help it. People are better educated than they were a decade or so ago and recognise that they have a vested interest in the ecological impact that a surplus of plastic is having on the environment. These bags do just as good a job as their plastic alternatives.’

