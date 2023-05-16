Catering Scotland

Herald’s Flat-Handle Paper Alternatives Offer Bags of Choice

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • The Results of the Scottish Excellence Awards 2023 OIOpublisher The results of the 2023 Scottish Excellence Awards, in partnership with Caterer.com, have been released. The awards took place at the Sheraton Grand Hotel and Spa (pictured above) on...
  

Herald’s Flat-Handle Paper Alternatives Offer Bags of Choice

Herald’s Flat-Handle Paper Alternatives Offer Bags of Choice
May 16
16:09 2023
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Quality disposables manufacturer and supplier, Herald, is now promoting its flat-handle paper bags. Available in the brown bags have become a particular favourite with upmarket takeaways, delis, cafes and bakers.

Available in brown and white small, medium and large varieties, the range forms part of the company’s Grab & Go range which also includes grab, foil-lined and twist handle bags.

Herald’s managing director, Yogesh Patel said: ‘Consumers simply don’t want to use plastic bags any more, if they can help it. People are better educated than they were a decade or so ago and recognise that they have a vested interest in the ecological impact that a surplus of plastic is having on the environment. These bags do just as good a job as their plastic alternatives.’

Visit www.heraldplastic.com or call 0208 507 7900 to order a copy of the latest catalogue.

Tags
biodegradable packaging scotlanddisposable packagingenvironmentally friendly packagingFood packaging scotlandherald disposableshot drinks packaging food packaging Scotlandsandwich packaging
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Catering Scotland

Catering Scotland

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Recent Posts

@CATERINGSCOTLAND

    Sorry, no Tweets were found.

 Breaking News
  
© 2017 Copyright Catering Scotland. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.