Herald Prepares For Soup Weather

Herald Prepares For Soup Weather

Herald Prepares For Soup Weather
August 28
07:45 2023
Quality disposables manufacturer and supplier, Herald, is preparing for autumn by clearing space in its warehouses to accommodate extra supplies of its popular double-wall soup containers.

Aimed at all caterers including lunch providers, sandwich shops, specialist food stores and street food sellers, the kraft and white containers are available in an assortment of sizes and may also be used for noodles, salads and desserts. Managing Director, Yogesh Patel, explains: ‘We try to ensure we’re stocking lots of the traditional seasonal best-sellers in readiness for the expected high demand. As the days get cooler, consumers tend to plump for soup as a healthy, filling lunchtime go-to option, and more and more caterers are adding it to the menu.’

Visit www.heraldplastic.com or call 0208 507 7900 to order a copy of the latest catalogue.

