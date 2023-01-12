Quality disposables manufacturer and supplier, Herald, has added an eco-sip lid made from CPLA to its to-go range. Made from a renewable plant-based material, the lids complement Herald’s selection of biodegradable single and double wall hot paper cups, which have long been a market favourite.

Having recently expanded its range of bagasse items to include square, round and rectangle plates, along with bowls and hot boxes, chip trays, burger and noodle boxes and other lunch containers, Herald is focusing its efforts on offering an ever-widening range of environmentally friendly food-to-go packaging solutions. As part of this, its natural birchwood cutlery, stirrers and skewers and a complete cornstarch cutlery range which looks and feels like plastic but is natural and completely biodegradable, is leading the way in innovative solutions.

National sales manager for Herald, David Martin, explains how the company is feeling its way through a changing market: ‘Our key aim is to stock as varied a selection of goods as possible in order to cater for all our customers.

‘Our secondary goal is to make sure our solutions are cost-effective. These are trying times for many and we are here to support our customer-base.”

With over thirty five years since its inception, Herald is renowned for its vast catalogue of goods that provides an unrivalled breadth of choice.

Visit www.heraldplastic.com or call 0208 507 7900 to order a copy of the new catalogue.