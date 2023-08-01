Quality disposables manufacturer and supplier, Herald, has added to the auxiliary items available in its paper cups to-go range with a white, eco-sip lid made from a recyclable and compostable fibre. The lid, available in a range of sizes, is made from a special renewable material and provides users with a wholly sustainable choice.

Having built up their greener offering and coffee-to-go range – complete with a full selection of eco-friendly auxiliary items – Herald is aiming to provide a full range of sustainable solutions for its burgeoning customer base.

Other products include a complete choice of bagasse items, including square, round and rectangular plates in varying sizes, along with bowls and hot boxes, chip trays, burger boxes, noodle boxes and other lunch boxes.

The company also offers natural birchwood cutlery, stirrers and skewers and a complete cornstarch cutlery range – which looks and feels like plastic but is natural and completely biodegradable.

Managing director, Yogesh Patel, explains how the company is adapting to a dynamic market: ‘Now that laws around plastics have changed and businesses are seeking viable alternatives, our key aim is to keep as varied a selection of goods in stock as possible.

‘As part of this, we are also keen to ensure our solutions are cost-effective. These are trying times for many businesses and their customers, and we’re here to support them.’

Renowned for its vast catalogue of goods that provides an unrivalled breadth of choice, Herald adheres to a high standard of quality, refusing to stock products that fall below a certain grade.

