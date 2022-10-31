As café and takeaway food purchases become the affordable treat, when measured against holidays and evening dining out, many café and fast food outlet owners are looking at ways to maximise the value of the customer’s purchase. In an age when unavoidable price increases need to be justified, the use of strong disposables implies quality, helps to validate any extra cost and supports the overall customer experience.

A strong believer in providing maximum choice for customers, from the best quality goods to a varied selection of eco-friendly food-packaging options, David Martin argues there’s no room for compromise when it comes to quality…

David Martin

Compromising on the quality of cups and disposable packaging provides a risk for all concerned and with cafes, pubs and restaurants now used to earning extra from providing a takeout service, there is a definite move towards more substantial cups and packaging. Flimsy hot cups are difficult and uncomfortable for the customer to carry, while hot takeout food in unsubstantial packaging risks leaks and spillages.

If the packaging doesn’t hold up and the food is damaged or made harder to enjoy, this has a negative impact on the customer’s experience and it also poses a threat to repeat business and future sales.

A good packaging supplier has to play his or her part in supporting café, pub and takeout food businesses, and this is where the component of choice is critical to the mix. We can best support our customers by offering as many credible options as possible.

Environmentally friendly products: sourcing the widest choice

The demand for eco-friendly products hasn’t diminished and is likely to continue growing in the years ahead. The end-user is considerably better educated about the threat to the environment posed by certain disposables than their counterparts from previous generations.

At Herald we’re committed to making our eco-friendly options available across all price points, and have consequently expanded our preferred supplier list to include a wider selection of compostable hot cups and lids, triple-wall cups, double-wall cups and single-wall paper cups, in kraft and white.

Meanwhile, pur popular eco-range covers a full range of bagasse items including square, round and rectangular plates, in various sizes, along with bowls and hot boxes, chip trays, burger boxes, noodle boxes and other lunch boxes, all of which are in great demand.

We also recently launched a selection of soup cups, smoothie cups and chicken boxes, and are constantly talking to new suppliers, reviewing what more we can offer across this green range. Our endgame is to ensure that our customers always have the option to make the right choice.

Why the one-stop shop has come of age

Cafes and takeaway outlets are maximising space in order to create more room for customers. Buying from a single source means that owners can plan their storage and order more precisely and frequently.

Quick and easy accessibility also means that cafes don’t have to invest too much up front, which is a bonus right now for many. By selling smaller amounts of a greater range of products, we can provide our customers with a one-stop shop.

In the last year, we’ve focused on anticipating all disposable catering product demand, including:

– Cups

– Lids

– Boxes

– Cutlery

– Plates

– Bowls

– Stirrers

– Sugar sachets

– Sticks

– Straws

– Meal packs

– Salad containers

– Bio-microwaveable boxes

After all, quick accessibility to quality stock from a single supplier with an exhaustive range of products beats any other options hands down.

David Martin is National Sales Manager for Herald, a disposable-packaging manufacturer and supplier based in the north of England.

Visit www.heraldplastic.com or call 0208 507 7900 to order a copy of the new catalogue.