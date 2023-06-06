Catering Scotland

Herald Recruits For The Future

Herald Recruits For The Future

Herald Recruits For The Future
June 06
13:46 2023
Quality disposables manufacturer and supplier, Herald, has appointed Bina Popat as key account manager. With almost thirty years’ sales experience, Bina (pictured) is an expert in operations management and has a reputation for demonstrating a strong, customer-focused approach to her work.

Managing Director, Yogesh Patel comments: ‘Our newest member of the Herald team is already proving to be a great asset, having undertaken a thorough review of our website and played a significant part in the production of our latest brochure.’

‘An enthusiastic and focused person to have on the team, Bina added: ‘Herald is a great company to work for, with quality products and a fantastic record of customer service. Knowing they take an exhaustive approach to sourcing the best lines means that I can feel optimistic about driving sales forward during my tenure. There’s certainly a lot to look forward to.’

Herald has experienced significant growth in recent years, catapulting it from a small, family-run company to a multi-million-pound business.

Visit www.heraldplastic.com or call 0208 507 7900 to order a copy of the latest catalogue.

