Quality disposables manufacturer and supplier, Herald, has appointed Bina Popat as key account manager. With almost thirty years’ sales experience, Bina (pictured) is an expert in operations management and has a reputation for demonstrating a strong, customer-focused approach to her work.

Managing Director, Yogesh Patel comments: ‘Our newest member of the Herald team is already proving to be a great asset, having undertaken a thorough review of our website and played a significant part in the production of our latest brochure.’

‘An enthusiastic and focused person to have on the team, Bina added: ‘Herald is a great company to work for, with quality products and a fantastic record of customer service. Knowing they take an exhaustive approach to sourcing the best lines means that I can feel optimistic about driving sales forward during my tenure. There’s certainly a lot to look forward to.’

Herald has experienced significant growth in recent years, catapulting it from a small, family-run company to a multi-million-pound business.

Visit www.heraldplastic.com or call 0208 507 7900 to order a copy of the latest catalogue.