January 17
09:25 2023
Quality disposables manufacturer and supplier, Herald, has reported an increase in sales across its selection of of bagasse items following the introduction of the single-use plastic ban in England. The range – which includes square, round and rectangle plates, bowls and hot boxes, chip trays, burger boxes, noodle boxes and other lunch boxes – has experienced a particular surge in sales in the last 12 months.

Having recently added to its warehouse space, Herald is carrying a wider choice of biodegradable alternatives in a bid to add further value and range to its offering. National sales manager, David Martin, said: ‘We’ve stayed ahead of the trend for environmentally friendly and alternative products in recent years, and we’re keen for this to continue.

‘The increase in sales of our bagasse offering reflects the growing demand for high quality, sustainable items that are sturdy enough to hold and protect hot snacks and meals to the end user’s .

‘We’re aware the market is currently being driven by a demand for greener products but we’re also mindful that our customers appreciate affordable quality and the full range of options, including biodegradable products. The bagasse range sits alongside our wood and cornstarch offerings to give the most varied choice.’

Visit www.heraldplastic.com or call 0208 507 7900 to order a copy of the new catalogue.

biodegradable packaging scotlanddisposable packagingenvironmentally friendly packagingFood packaging scotlandherald disposablesHerald plasticshot drinks packaging food packaging Scotlandsandwich packaging
