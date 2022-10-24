Catering Scotland

Herald Reports Increased Bagasse Sales

October 24
08:22 2022
Quality disposables manufacturer and supplier, Herald, has reported an increase in sales of its range of bagasse items, including  square, round and rectangle plates, in varying sizes, bowls and hot boxes, chip trays, burger boxes, noodle boxes and other lunch boxes. All products appeal to the food-to-go market, which is where the majority of the sales are coming from.

The catering disposables supplier has stayed ahead of the trend for environmentally friendly and alternative products in recent years, introducing natural birchwood cutlery, stirrers and skewers, alongside a cornstarch cutlery range – which looks and feels like plastic but is completely biodegradable.

Targeting the takeaway and convenience markets, Herald Herald’s range of eco-friendly products serves the catering industry and wholesale channels.

National sales manager, David Martin, says: ‘Despite cost-of-living increases, the market is driven by a demand for greener products and our primary concern will always be to ensure a full range of quality packaging options, including biodegradable products. The bagasse range sits alongside our wood, cornstarch and plastic ranges.’

Visit www.heraldplastic.com or call 0208 507 7900 to order a copy of the new catalogue.

