Quality disposables manufacturer and supplier, Herald, has reported a surge in sales of its individually wrapped cutlery items, after the products were introduced in the last quarter of 2022.

The individually wrapped cutlery sits alongside the catering supplier’s wrapped meal packs which comprise knife, fork and napkin and come with or without salt and pepper sachets.

Although the products were expected to appeal to the higher end of the catering and food-to-go markets, Herald’s National Sales Manager, David Martin, believes the reach has been much further than originally anticipated: ‘Take up among all catering providers has been significant, regardless of turnover, audience and size.

‘Since the pandemic, the consumer has been reassured by the extra measures such as the continued use of hand sanitising products and wrapped disposable cutlery items to help prevent the spread of viruses and infections.

Our wrapped product line is a great way to offer a more hygienic, high quality alternative. It’s a cleaner eating experience and assures the customer that knives, forks and napkins haven’t been handled prior to use.’

Part of Herald’s Rootier range, the wooden goods sit alongside the popular Mr Chip birchwood chip fork and include ice cream and lolly sticks, chopsticks and ice cream spoons.

Visit www.heraldplastic.com or call 0208 507 7900 to order a copy of the new catalogue.