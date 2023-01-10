Quality disposables manufacturer and supplier, Herald, has announced an increase in the amount of storage space set aside for its natural birchwood cutlery and other sustainable products as the Government has announced a ban on single-use plastics, including plates and cutlery.

Part of Herald’s high quality Rootier range, the wooden goods – which also include skewers and stirrers – have become best sellers in recent months, indicating that the majority of stockists, along with the caterers and hospitality professionals who buy direct, support a change from plastic.

Government figures suggest more than four billion pieces of plastic cutlery are used in England each year. This ban will put England in line with Scotland, where a ban on businesses using single-use plastics was introduced last year. Herald’s national sales manager, David Martin, said: ‘We have added to our wooden product range year on year as the requirement for these products increases with demand.

‘Natural products present a conscientious option that sits better with the growing majority. We’ve been reducing plastics and adding to the storage for wooden and paper products for some time so that we can hold more eco-friendly goods.’

Herald’s Rootier selection, which includes ice-cream and lolly sticks, ice-cream spoons and chopsticks, sits alongside the popular Mr Chip birchwood chip fork, which has established its own following in recent years, with the brand securing almost 100% of repeat business for the company.

www.heraldplastic.com