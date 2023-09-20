Quality disposables manufacturer and supplier, Herald, has responded to feedback by stocking wrapped bamboo chopsticks in boxes of 10 x 100 instead of 30 x 100.

Part of the quality Rootier range, the chopsticks sit alongside natural birchwood cutlery, consisting of knives, forks and dessert spoons,stirrers and skewers. Herald has seen sales soar for these particular products now that the ban on plastic cutlery is UK-wide.

The company’s managing director, Yogesh Patel, comments: ‘The catering industry is distancing itself from plastics and we have reacted accordingly and removed all plastic disposable utensils from sale. Our bamboo products have proven to be popular and many of our customers appreciate the wrapped chopstick and cutlery options as the end user wants the most hygienic experience, regardless of whether they are eating at home, in a restaurant or on the go.

‘By reducing the volume of chopsticks that can be purchased at any given time we are responding to the needs of our customers.’

Herald’s Rootier selection also includes ice-cream-and-lolly sticks, and ice-cream spoons. It sits alongside the popular Mr Chip birchwood chip fork which has established its own following in recent years, with the brand securing almost 100 percent of repeat business for the supplier.

