Quality disposables manufacturer and supplier, Herald, has announced its Community Partnership with Celtic FC and Eleven Sports Media.

Scotland sales manager, Scott Forbes, (pictured) is delighted that the company has taken this opportunity: ‘We’re doing a lot of marketing around our presence in Scotland after officially launching here last year. Our branding will be on show at Celtic Park and we hope to benefit mutually from this association. It’s a great start to 2023.’

Having built a successful business in the south of England and opened an office in the North, Herald aims to win over the Scottish market and build a strong profile in Scotland. The team is focused on driving further growth by providing options that will allow customers to keep costs down, offering a full range of quality goods to choose from at differing price points.

With a 35-year history, Herald has secured a reputation for providing a wide selection of products to the catering and hospitality industry.

