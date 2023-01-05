Catering Scotland

Herald Supports Celtic FC Community Partnership

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Herald Supports Celtic FC Community Partnership

Herald Supports Celtic FC Community Partnership
January 05
11:45 2023
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Quality disposables manufacturer and supplier, Herald, has announced its Community Partnership with Celtic FC and Eleven Sports Media.

Scotland sales manager, Scott Forbes, (pictured) is delighted that the company has taken this opportunity: ‘We’re doing a lot of marketing around our presence in Scotland after officially launching here last year. Our branding will be on show at Celtic Park and we hope to benefit mutually from this association.  It’s a great start to 2023.’

Scott Forbes

Having built a successful business in the south of England and opened an office in the North, Herald aims to win over the Scottish market and build a strong profile in Scotland. The team is focused on driving further growth by providing options that will allow customers to keep costs down, offering a full range of quality goods to choose from at differing price points.  

With a 35-year history, Herald has secured a reputation for providing a wide selection of products to the catering and hospitality industry.

Visit www.heraldplastic.com or call 0208 507 7900 to order a copy of the new catalogue.

Tags
biodegradable packaging scotlanddisposable packagingenvironmentally friendly packagingFood packaging scotlandherald disposablesHerald plasticshot drinks packaging food packaging Scotlandsandwich packaging
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Catering Scotland

Catering Scotland

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Recent Posts

@CATERINGSCOTLAND

    Sorry, no Tweets were found.

 Breaking News
  
© 2017 Copyright Catering Scotland. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.