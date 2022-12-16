Quality disposables manufacturer and supplier, Herald, is placing sustainability at the heart of its range as it positions itself as a one-stop shop for the catering sector, with a full selection of eco-friendly disposables…

Supported by a 35-year history of identifying where the value lies for customers, the family-run company will continue to add to its range of catering and food packaging disposables throughout 2023, and is in constant talks with suppliers to review and expand its product offering.

With its comprehensive range of bagasse items comprising square, round and rectangular plates, in varying sizes, along with bowls and hot boxes, chip trays, burger and noodle boxes and other lunch containers, Herald plans to prioritise these eco-friendly products in 2023 and beyond.

Herald’s national marketing manager, David Martin, believes that those operating in the events and catering industry have to be led by their customers: ‘If your customers are eco-conscious – and most arguably are – they will expect sustainable packaging and this should drive your purchase selection,’ he said. ‘We are nearing a point where all disposable options will have to qualify as sustainable in order to justify their usage. Green products do tend to cost more but we offer a competitive pricing structure to encourage our customers to promote [to their customers] the use of eco-friendly options.’

