Quality disposables manufacturer and supplier, Herald, has announced the arrival of a range of new sizes of double wall kraft and white containers for specialist food stores and delicatessens. Accommodating a multitude of uses, from soups and noodles to salads and desserts, Herald’s soup containers complement the company’s selection of premium, eco-friendly, disposable kraft salad bowls and are available in a selection of sizes, including 500 cc, 750 cc and 1000 cc.

The salad bowls come with PET lids and are designed to enhance the product offering, presenting the contents in the optimum light.

Having widened the company’s range of quality products, National Sales Manager, David Martin, believes customers expect a certain standard of quality when they are paying for take outs, and the packaging is very much a key part of the experience. We’re expecting the soup containers to generate a high demand as we head into the winter months, when customers will be looking for something hot if the cold weather strikes – and soup is the perfect way to warm up.’

Visit www.heraldplastic.com or call 0208 507 7900 to order a copy of the new catalogue.