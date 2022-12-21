Quality disposables manufacturer and supplier, Herald, has released a video to outline to its loyal customers how its operations work.

Part of an ongoing investment in marketing to communicate key messages to customers, the video reflects the scale of Herald’s premises and storage facilities; its printing capacity, fast turnaround and overall dedication to the events and catering client base.

‘This video reflects our intention to invest further and continue to build the business, providing the best service for our customers, both north and south of the border, in 2023 and beyond,’ commented National Sales Manager, David Martin.

Click here or check out Herald’s Linkedin page to view the video. Visit www.heraldplastic.com or call 0208 507 7900 to order a copy of the new catalogue.