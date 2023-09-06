Catering Scotland

Herald’s Containers Set Microwaves Pinging

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • The Results of the Scottish Excellence Awards 2023 OIOpublisher The results of the 2023 Scottish Excellence Awards, in partnership with Caterer.com, have been released. The awards took place at the Sheraton Grand Hotel and Spa (pictured above) on...
  

Herald’s Containers Set Microwaves Pinging

Herald’s Containers Set Microwaves Pinging
September 06
06:54 2023
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Quality disposables manufacturer and supplier, Herald, has announced an increase in sales of microwave containers. Part of Herald’s MicroFast range, the containers are available in a selection of sizes and are perfect for heating up meals and leftovers.

Having based the marketing of this particular product line around re-purposing, Herald is keen to highlight the fact that these items have been manufactured to be reused. ‘Sold with the lids, these plastic containers are both useful and durable, and can be used to hold leftovers or packed lunches,’ says managing director, Yogesh Patel. ‘Although we are primarily selling to wholesalers, caterers and takeaway establishments, consumers themselves have the option to re-purpose it as well.

Visit www.heraldplastic.com or call 0208 507 7900 to order a copy of the latest catalogue.

Tags
biodegradable packaging scotlanddisposable packagingenvironmentally friendly packagingFood packaging scotlandherald disposableshot drinks packaging food packaging Scotlandsandwich packaging
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Catering Scotland

Catering Scotland

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Recent Posts

@CATERINGSCOTLAND

    Sorry, no Tweets were found.

 Breaking News
  
© 2017 Copyright Catering Scotland. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.