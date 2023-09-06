Quality disposables manufacturer and supplier, Herald, has announced an increase in sales of microwave containers. Part of Herald’s MicroFast range, the containers are available in a selection of sizes and are perfect for heating up meals and leftovers.

Having based the marketing of this particular product line around re-purposing, Herald is keen to highlight the fact that these items have been manufactured to be reused. ‘Sold with the lids, these plastic containers are both useful and durable, and can be used to hold leftovers or packed lunches,’ says managing director, Yogesh Patel. ‘Although we are primarily selling to wholesalers, caterers and takeaway establishments, consumers themselves have the option to re-purpose it as well.

