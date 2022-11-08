Catering Scotland

Herald’s David Martin Chats To Celtic Legend John Hartson

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Herald’s David Martin Chats To Celtic Legend John Hartson

Herald’s David Martin Chats To Celtic Legend John Hartson
November 08
09:56 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Herald’s national sales manager, David Martin, has been trying his hand as a sports pundit, kicking off – sorry – with a one-to-one with John Hartson.

Having been offered the chance to interview the Celtic and West Ham legend as part of Herald’s London Stadium Associate Partnership agreement, David was quick to make the most of this golden opportunity: ‘It was an absolute privilege to chat to John about his career,’ he said. ‘It’s been great to share this with suppliers and customers, although I think Gary Lineker’s job is safe for now,’ he said.

John Hartson interview: Click here to see it in full.

Check out Herald’s LinkedIn page to see David’s interview in full. Visit www.heraldplastic.com or call 0208 507 7900 to order a copy of the new catalogue.

Tags
biodegradable packagingcelticDavid Martindisposable packagingenvironmentally friendly packagingFood packagingherald disposablesHerald plasticshot drinks packaging food packaging ScotlandJohn hartsonsandwich packagingWest Ham
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Catering Scotland

Catering Scotland

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Recent Posts

@CATERINGSCOTLAND

    Sorry, no Tweets were found.

 Breaking News
  
© 2017 Copyright Catering Scotland. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.