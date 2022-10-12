Sales of Herald‘s eco-friendly, disposable brown craft salad bowls have exceeded expectations, according to the quality disposables manufacturer and supplier.

The bowls, which are available in 500 cc, 750 cc and 1000 cc sizes, come with PET lids to present the contents in the optimum light. The same capacity containers are also available in a rectangular shape, with paper lids for hot food.

The company’s national sales director, David Martin, said: ‘By specifically targeting high end independent stores and delicatessens, we are aiming to reach a regular customer base for this premium product range,’ he said. ‘The majority of the take up for these containers has come from high end delicatessens and takeaways, simply because their customers expect that level of quality.’

Visit www.heraldplastic.com or call 0208 507 7900 to order a copy of the new catalogue.