Quality disposables manufacturer and supplier, Herald, has extended its foil container and lid range to support catering and takeaway providers by offering a complete range of trays to fit all food portion sizes.

Part of Herald’s popular Chef Master line, the supplier’s foil containers and lids sit alongside microwave containers, foil platters and bakery products to offer a complete range of premium kitchen products.

National sales manager for Herald, David Martin, comments: ‘Foil trays and lids are among our best-selling products and so it makes sense to offer these products in more sizes.

‘Light and easy to use, the trays are sterile and are good for keeping food hot and holding the aroma – and they’re easy to recycle.’

‘We’re constantly adding to our product range as we want our customers to have the best choice and to pick from a selection that meets all budgets. Food containers have to be fit for purpose to prevent spillages and leaks, as well as ensuring the contents don’t spoil or lose heat too quickly. Our products are popular because they deliver on all fronts.’

Herald also provides a selection of premium, eco-friendly hot food containers with paper lids for businesses seeking to offer the highest quality packaging at affordable rates.’

Visit www.heraldplastic.com or call 0208 507 7900 to order a copy of the new catalogue.