Catering Scotland

Herald’s Food Container Range Keeps Heat Up

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Herald’s Food Container Range Keeps Heat Up

Herald’s Food Container Range Keeps Heat Up
April 06
09:16 2023
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Quality disposables manufacturer and supplier, Herald, has extended its foil container and lid range to support catering and takeaway providers by offering a complete range of trays to fit all food portion sizes.

Part of Herald’s popular Chef Master line, the supplier’s foil containers and lids sit alongside microwave containers, foil platters and bakery products to offer a complete range of premium kitchen products.

National sales manager for Herald, David Martin, comments: ‘Foil trays and lids are among our best-selling products and so it makes sense to offer these products in more sizes.

‘Light and easy to use, the trays are sterile and are good for keeping food hot and holding the aroma – and they’re easy to recycle.’

‘We’re constantly adding to our product range as we want our customers to have the best choice and to pick from a selection that meets all budgets. Food containers have to be fit for purpose to prevent spillages and leaks, as well as ensuring the contents don’t spoil or lose heat too quickly. Our products are popular because they deliver on all fronts.’

Herald also provides a selection of premium, eco-friendly hot food containers with paper lids for businesses seeking to offer the highest quality packaging at affordable rates.’

Visit www.heraldplastic.com or call 0208 507 7900 to order a copy of the new catalogue.

Tags
biodegradable packaging scotlanddisposable packagingenvironmentally friendly packagingFood packaging scotlandherald disposablesHerald plasticshot drinks packaging food packaging Scotlandsandwich packaging
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Catering Scotland

Catering Scotland

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Recent Posts

@CATERINGSCOTLAND

    Sorry, no Tweets were found.

 Breaking News
  
© 2017 Copyright Catering Scotland. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.