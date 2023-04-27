Quality disposables manufacturer and supplier, Herald, has seen sales of its selection of premium, eco-friendly kraft containers double in recent weeks. The paper boxes, which come in six different sizes to suit a range of foods and portions, were initially aimed at specialist food store stockists, restaurants and high-end, takeaway outlets but the snack containers have since proven to be popular with a wide cross-section of foodservice providers who are keen to offer the highest quality packaging to complement their produce. Indeed, the containers can be used for anything from chicken and noodles to chips, curries and other wet dishes.

National sales manager for Herald, David Martin, acknowledges that the success of the products lies in what they contribute to the overall snack presentation: ‘These quality boxes are designed to complement the food offering while enhancing the image of the food provider’s brand and supporting its green credentials,’ he says. ‘The range is one of our most sought-after and we are expecting sales to peak in the coming months when festival season lands and there are more street food vans charging premium prices and seeking to demonstrate quality through their choice of disposables.’

