Catering Scotland

Herald’s Grab & Go Snack Boxes

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • The Results of the Scottish Excellence Awards 2023 OIOpublisher The results of the 2023 Scottish Excellence Awards, in partnership with Caterer.com, have been released. The awards took place at the Sheraton Grand Hotel and Spa (pictured above) on...
  

Herald’s Grab & Go Snack Boxes

Herald’s Grab & Go Snack Boxes
April 27
11:23 2023
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Quality disposables manufacturer and supplier, Herald, has seen sales of its selection of premium, eco-friendly kraft containers double in recent weeks. The paper boxes, which come in six different sizes to suit a range of foods and portions, were initially aimed at specialist food store stockists, restaurants and high-end, takeaway outlets but the snack containers have since proven to be popular with a wide cross-section of foodservice providers who are keen to offer the highest quality packaging to complement their produce. Indeed, the containers can be used for anything from chicken and noodles to chips, curries and other wet dishes.

National sales manager for Herald, David Martin, acknowledges that the success of the products lies in what they contribute to the overall snack presentation: ‘These quality boxes are designed to complement the food offering while enhancing the image of the food provider’s brand and supporting its green credentials,’ he says. ‘The range is one of our most sought-after and we are expecting sales to peak in the coming months when festival season lands and there are more street food vans charging premium prices and seeking to demonstrate quality through their choice of disposables.’

Visit www.heraldplastic.com or call 0208 507 7900 to order a copy of the latest catalogue.

Tags
biodegradable packaging scotlanddisposable packagingenvironmentally friendly packagingFood packaging scotlandherald disposablesHerald plasticshot drinks packaging food packaging Scotlandsandwich packaging
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Catering Scotland

Catering Scotland

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Recent Posts

@CATERINGSCOTLAND

    Sorry, no Tweets were found.

 Breaking News
  
© 2017 Copyright Catering Scotland. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.