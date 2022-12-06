Within weeks of launching its fledgling bespoke printing arm, quality disposables manufacturer and supplier, Herald, has announced it intends to focus on cups and bags. Bespoke packaging manager, Leyla Koroglu, will prioritise cups and bags. Although the packaging expert has pledged to extend its printing services to other products, it has built an initial, core customer list by providing a quick turn around on printed products in the paper cups and bags range.

Bespoke packaging manager, Leyla Koroglu, said: ‘Customers who pick up the phone welcome the human aspect of the service. We pride ourselves on delivering a quick turnaround on smaller runs and since we launched the service we have been concentrating on simpler products to print on to ensure a quick, efficient turnaround. It will be great to expand on this selection next year.

Visit www.heraldplastic.com or call 0208 507 7900 to order a copy of the new catalogue.